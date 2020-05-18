The decision by Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah to sign a power-sharing agreement is a positive step, at the right time. It is an Afghan, rather than an American decision, and the first indication of that much-needed national consensus to stand up to the Taliban and other terror groups operating in Afghanistan.

It is built on the back of a gruesome attack last week on a hospital, where mothers and their newborns were killed – the images of the event have fuelled unparalleled anger, as well as a sense of unity unseen in the country.

The power-sharing deal means that Ashraf Ghani would stay as president while both men would have an equal number of ministers and Dr Abdullah would lead the peace talks with the Taliban, should they get underway.

New on the scene is General Abdul Rashid Dostum who gets the top military post as the marshal of the armed forces. He was the first vice president to Ghani but then turned an ally of Dr Abdullah in recent elections.

He has survived several Taliban attacks, two of them over the past two years and has remained on their hit list.

Dostum gets much of his tarnished human rights record for his treatment of Taliban prisoners in 2001 and his relentless fight against the group during the 90s when he was also considered one of the top military figures of Afghanistan.

This new power-sharing formation also includes another sworn enemy of the Taliban, Ghani’s vice-president, Amrullah Saleh. He survived a major Taliban attack on his party headquarters last July in which at least 20 of his colleagues were killed.

Despite that, and withstanding much criticism, he joined Ashraf Ghani as vice president and was prepared to take part in the peace negotiations.

Intense disagreements have characterised the relationships between all stakeholders. Events that took place on the morning of 12 May, however, when three militants stormed a hospital in Kabul shooting new mothers and their babies, has seen a change take place in Afghanistan.

At least 24 people were killed inside the hospital — mothers, babies, and medical workers among them.

Soon after, in the province of Nangarhar, a suicide bomber walked in on the funeral for a local police commander and proceeded to detonate explosives in the vicinity of the corpse. The explosion killed at least 25 and wounded 68 others.

Twitter exploded with outrage over the gruesome killings.

The hashtag #killedmotherswithbabies and #Kabulhospitalattack went viral almost instantly. It became known as the “end of humanity in Afghanistan”.

Room for optimism?