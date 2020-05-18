US President Donald Trump has made controversial statements on migrants a hallmark of his presidency and presidential campaign before that.

During the campaign trail in 2015, he promised a “total and complete shutdown” on Muslims entering the US.

He partially made good on that pledge with a ban on entry for people trying to enter the US from several Muslim majority states, a decision that was initially struck down by courts but eventually upheld by the US Supreme Court.

In January 2018, after a discussion about migration with US senators, Trump is reported to have referred to countries, such as Haiti, El Salvador, and African states as “sh**hole” countries.

The irony of his choice to appoint a Muslim, Moroccan, African, immigrant, to one of the most important roles in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic has not been lost on many observers.

Former GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Vaccine Chairman Moncef Slaoui will lead US efforts to find a vaccine to protect against the coronavirus by the end of this year. Reflecting the strategic urgency of the project, the Trump administration has christened it ‘Operation Warp Speed’.

Strong credentials

Slaoui’s background follows the narrative arc of the classic migrant success story.