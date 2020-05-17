Bombs hit a shelter for displaced people in Libya’s capital Tripoli, killing at least seven people including a five-year-old child from Bangladesh, health authorities said on Sunday.

The shelling of the facility in the city's Furnaj district late Saturday also wounded at least 17 people, including a 52-year-old Bengali migrant and his five-year-old child, Malek Merset, a spokesman for the capital’s ambulance services, said. The man is also the father of the dead child.

It was the latest attack on civilians in the fighting over Tripoli between eastern-based militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar and the UN-supported government in the capital.

A fire broke out in parts of the shelter housing people displaced by previous clashes in Tripoli, Merset said.

The ambulance services did not say which side was responsible for the shelling.

Warlord Haftar, launched an offensive to take Tripoli in April last year. In recent weeks, the fighting has intensified as foreign backers of the two sides stepped up their military support.

Haftar is backed by France and Russia, as well as Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and other key Arab countries.

Earlier this year, UN-backed government forces took several western towns from Haftar's militias and stepped up their attacks using drones on a key military base and the town of Tarhuna.

Fighting continues

The Libyan army shot down on Sunday another air defence system and a drone of renegade warlord Haftar in the southwest of the capital.

Libyan military spokesman Col. Mohamed Qanunu said in a statement that air strikes were carried out against Haftar militias at the al Watiya airbase.

Another Russian-made Pantsir type air defence system and Chinese-made Wing Loong II type armed unmanned aerial vehicle, both supplied by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), were destroyed in the air strikes, Qanunu added.

Two arms depot at the airbase were also targeted by the Libyan army, he said.

On Saturday, the army destroyed the first Pantsir system supplied by the UAE.

Al Watiya is regarded as a key air base and is second only to Mitiga Airport. It was captured in August 2014 by Haftar, the leader of illegally armed forces in eastern Libya, who used it as his headquarters for operations.

The air strike came as a part of operations to cut supplies to Haftar's militias.