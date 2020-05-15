Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will hire by June at least 600 field staffers dedicated to an “expanded map” of battleground states, despite a continued financial gap with President Donald Trump’s reelection behemoth.

Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, said the growth would target not only states such as Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Florida that Trump flipped in his 2016 victory, but also states that Democrats must protect and also traditionally GOP ones, including Arizona, Texas and Georgia.

O’Malley Dillon, who outlined Biden’s approach in a video conference with reporters, said she expects the new workers to be “on the ground” and reaching out to voters face to face as social-distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic change before Election Day in November.

But she made no commitment for when that will be, and she reaffirmed that the campaign has no established timeline for when Biden will return to regular campaigning.

“We will never make any choices that put our staff or voters in harm’s way,” O’Malley Dillon said. “Our expectation is we have people on the ground in this campaign doing the traditional work of organising, but we will do that when safety allows, and we will not do that a day sooner.”

O’Malley Dillon said the timing of when such campaigning would be safe “might mean different things in different places” and in the meantime, Biden will continue online events and outreach.

Asked whether Biden had been tested for the coronavirus, O’Malley Dillon said, “There’s no testing that’s happened now. There’s no plan for that.”

The organising hires will be the most visible sign of the buildup since Biden hired O’Malley Dillon as campaign manager in March. Her hiring came as Biden took command of the primary and as the pandemic brought the campaign and much of American daily life to a halt.

The new staffer are the latest push from Biden’s campaign to counter criticisms from some Democrats and progressive allies that the campaign isn’t ramping up quickly enough.