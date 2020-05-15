The coronavirus’ deadly impact on human life has changed so many things, from eating habits to schooling, aggressively changing work culture across the world.

Social distancing measures, which have been implemented universally to limit death tolls and the spread of the disease, have made people turn to tech-based solutions offered by firms like Amazon, Google, Uber and several smartphone companies.

Jeff Bezos, the richest man of the world, and his company Amazon, appear to have made windwall profits as the company posted huge gains across the board reaching $74.5 billion in the first quarter of 2020, in the wake of the pandemic. The company gains are 26 percent higher than the same period in 2019.

The virus has also strongly tipped both online shopping and food-delivery services. According to Edison Trends, a digital commerce research company, online grocery sales increased nearly 90 percent while food-delivery sales surged more than 50 percent in a short period from early March to mid-April.

Big profits at the expense of workers

But high-tech’s gains have appeared to be coming at the expense of its mostly low-wage and less-appreciated employees whether they work in Amazon warehouses or as delivery drivers to keep feeding people across the globe.

“Tech companies have lived off the back of other people’s cheap labour for a long time — whether it’s an Uber driver, a delivery person or Amazon warehouse workers. It’s just coming into sharp relief,” said Kara Swisher, a veteran technology journalist and analyst, in an interview with the New York Times.

“These workers deserve much stronger pay and more benefits. That’s costly to the people who want to stay enormously wealthy, and to consumers who like a low price,” Swisher recounted.

A recent Amazon employee’s death, which has increased the company's Covid-19 death toll to seven, has confirmed Swisher’s argument as hundreds of the company workers, labouring in exasperating conditions, have reportedly contracted the virus.

“When the pandemic is over, we most certainly should fear the industry more than ever,” warned Swisher in one of her articles, referring to the increasing power of Big Tech as the pandemic rages across the world.

She is not the only one critical of tech companies.

“Far more hi-tech than anything we have seen during previous disasters, the future that is being rushed into being as the bodies still pile up treats our past weeks of physical isolation not as a painful necessity to save lives, but as a living laboratory for a permanent – and highly profitable – no-touch future,” wrote Naomi Klein, a political analyst and social activist, who is also the author of The Shock Doctrine, No Logo, and No is Not Enough.