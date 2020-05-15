WORLD
3 MIN READ
Philippines rides out typhoon as forecasters warn of danger to costal area
Mass evacuations were complicated and slowed down by the coronavirus, which also forced authorities to reduce the number of people sheltering together.
Philippines rides out typhoon as forecasters warn of danger to costal area
Residents take shelter by their house in Eastern Samar province, Philippines, on May 14, 2020 as Typhoon Vongfong makes landfall. / AFP
May 15, 2020

More than 150,000 people were riding out a weakening typhoon in emergency shelters in the Philippines on Friday after a mass evacuation that was complicated and slowed down by the coronavirus.

Typhoon Vongfong has weakened after slamming ashore into Eastern Samar province Thursday and was blowing northwestward toward the populous main northern island of Luzon, government forecasters said. 

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage as authorities surveyed regions where the typhoon has passed.

The typhoon’s maximum sustained wind has weakened to 125 kilometres per hour (kph) with gusts of 165 kph, but it remains dangerous especially in coastal and low-lying villages, forecasters said, adding Vongfong was expected to blow out of the country’s north on Sunday.

Thousands evacuated

In the northeastern Bicol region, more than 145,000 villagers have fled or were moved by disaster-response teams to dozens of emergency shelters, mostly school buildings, Office of Civil Defense director Claudio Yucot said. 

Thousands more were evacuated to safety in the outlying provinces of Samar, where the typhoon first blew over, officials said.

Unlike before, rescuers and volunteers needed to wear face masks and protective suits before deployment and could not transport villagers to emergency shelters in large numbers as a safeguard against the Covid-19 disease, Yucot said.

Recommended

Virus pandemic

“Our ease of movement has been limited by Covid-19,” Yucot said from Albay province in the Bicol region, which has had dozens of coronavirus infections, including four deaths, and remains under quarantine. “In the evacuation centres, there are more challenges.”

In an evacuation room, which could shelter up to 40 families before, only four families can be accommodated now as a safeguard against infections and the occupants should know each other and are required to report any infected villager, Yucot said.

The coast guard said more than 600 cargo truck drivers and workers were stranded due to the suspension of sea travel in several eastern ports, where 340 cargo ships were barred from leaving due to the typhoon. 

All were required to wear protective masks and prohibited from mingling.

The typhoon hit as the Philippines struggles to deal with coronavirus outbreaks, largely with a lockdown in Luzon that is to be eased this weekend with the exception of metropolitan Manila and two other high-risk areas.

The rest of the country will be placed in less restrictive quarantine and crucial businesses will partially reopen starting next week.

The Philippines has reported nearly 12,000 coronavirus infections, including 790 deaths, among the highest in Southeast Asia.

Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin