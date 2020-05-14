TÜRKİYE
Senior PKK terrorist killed by Turkish intelligence body
PKK terrorist Galya Bekir, codenamed Berivan Sarya, was killed during cross-border operations.
This image shows the corpse of the senior member of PKK terrorist organisation, Galya Bekir, codenamed Berivan Sarya, May 14, 2020. / AA
May 14, 2020

A senior member of the PKK terrorist organisation was killed in an operation carried out by Turkey’s National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) in northern Iraq.

With the MIT maintaining its operations at full speed, Galya Bekir, codenamed Berivan Sarya, was killed during cross-border operations, an official said speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official said the terrorist was killed on April 15 near Mount Karakocak in northern Iraq.

It was stated that the terrorist joined the PKK in 2002 and had participated in terrorist acts in both Iraq and Syria.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

