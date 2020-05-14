TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish president, NATO chief discuss Libya, Syria and Covid-19
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg discussed Covid-19 developments, situation in Syria and Libya.
Turkish president, NATO chief discuss Libya, Syria and Covid-19
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly 62nd Annual Session in Istanbul, Turkey, November 21, 2016. / Reuters
May 14, 2020

Turkey’s president and the head of NATO over the phone discussed the coronavirus and steps to take in the post-pandemic period, said country's Directorate of Communications on Thursday.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Turkey for its support with medical equipment to other Allies and partners.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Jens Stoltenberg also discussed the latest developments in Syria and Libya.

According to NATO's statement, Jens Stoltenberg emphasised that NATO will continue to take all measures to ensure the collective defence of all Allies and its position remains consistent in the situation in Libya.

Recommended

"NATO is prepared to help Libya in the area of defence and security institution building, in response to the request by the Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord to assist the GNA to strengthen its security institutions," the NATO statement said.

The Secretary General also recalled that all parties should respect the UN arms embargo, as reaffirmed at the Berlin International Conference on Libya in January. 

After originating in China last December, Covid-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 300,300 worldwide, with total infections exceeding 4.4 million, while recoveries surpassed 1.57 million, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam