Libya's Army on Thursday killed a large number of militiamen loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar as part of Operation Peace Storm launched on March 26 to counter attacks on the capital Tripoli.

A total of four aircrafts, a helicopter, two drones, a vast number of tanks, artillery, armoured vehicles, heavy weapons as well as facilities used by Haftar’s militia were also destroyed by the army, according to information obtained by Anadolu Agency.

Turkish military advisers continue to provide training and consultancy services to the Libyan Army in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2259 and upon an official call by the Libyan government.

Military advisers carried out their activities in a region secured by the Libyan government without any casualties.

Attacks carried out by Haftar’s militia continue to cause considerable civilian casualties in the country.

A total of 28 people, including women and children, were injured, while at least five civilians were killed in recent attacks by Haftar’s militia south of Tripoli, according to the figures released by the UN Support Mission in Libya.

The Libyan Army has recently gained an advantage against Haftar's militia, which is supported by France, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as the warlord's forces suffered heavy casualties and had to retreat to the south.

On April 18, Libyan government forces launched a military offensive to recapture Tarhuna, a town of strategic value for Haftar and his last major stronghold in the area surrounding Tripoli.

The government said that its forces captured 102 militants and seized military equipment while making some advances against the militants as part of the operation.

In a video message on April 27, Haftar unilaterally declared himself the ruler of Libya.