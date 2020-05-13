Southern Yemen has turned into a battleground for competing interests of two regional allies, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The two Gulf states joined together in 2015 to defeat the Houthi rebellion and restore the Riyadh-approved government of Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, but five years down the line they seem to be at loggerheads over the future of the country, taking two divergent paths.

The UAE is fully backing a separatist group named the South Transitional Council (STC), which has turned its guns against the Saudi-backed Hadi regime, clashing with the government forces and declaring self-rule in the southern region in late April.

Now the STC and the Hadi regime are involved in tit-for-tat street battles. Earlier this month, the STC made an audacious move, seeking control of state revenues. And it paid off. The port city Aden's Central Bank has directed all the collected levies and taxes into the coffers of STC, a critical development that's perceived by regional observers as the final nail in the coffin of last year's power-sharing agreement between Saudi-backed government and the UAE-backed separatists.

The unravelling relationship between the two regional allies is fast transitioning into a macabre series of clashes between the STC and Hadi forces. On May 13, the two sides engaged in intense clashes in Abyan governorate, where the government forces wrested back control of a military camp that was earlier captured by the STC. The violent altercation led to the capture of 15 STC militants and at least six fighters have died on both sides.

Experts see this latest round of fighting as "yet another blow to the Riyadh Agreement, just days after the Saudi ceasefire".

A week earlier, Saudi Arabia made the snap decision to withdraw its ground forces from the Yemeni island of Socotra just two days after taking control of it from the UAE-backed STC.

The Saudi withdrawal is reportedly tactical to allow Socotra residents to fight against the STC and prevent the UAE from setting up the stage for the complete annexation of the region, which is a resource-rich archipelago.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in late April that Washington was ‘concerned’ over the STC declaring self-rule in the south, warning such actions threatened efforts to revive talks between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels.

“Such unilateral actions only exacerbate instability in Yemen,” Pompeo said. “They are especially unhelpful at a time when the country is threatened by Covid-19 and also threaten to complicate the efforts of the UN Special Envoy to revive political negotiations between the government and the Houthi rebels.”