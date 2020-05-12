The coronavirus lockdown has cut the number of asylum seekers able to reach Europe, but the pandemic could trigger more arrivals in future if it worsens turmoil to the Middle East and North Africa, the European Union asylum agency said.

With global travel all but grounded, the EASO agency said that in March the bloc logged only about half as many asylum claims as in February. The bloc's border agency has also said illegal crossings into Europe halved from February to March.

But EASO said coronavirus outbreaks in the Middle East and North Africa could potentially cause food shortages, destabilise security and strengthen the hand of militant groups such as Daesh.

That could lead to "increases in asylum-related migration in the medium term," EASO said in a report.

"The main countries of origin of applicants for asylum have medium to high vulnerability to hazards (including infections) and suffer from a lack of coping capacity," it said.

"The risk of destabilising effects resulting from Covid-19 outbreaks have the potential to affect future asylum trends."

Since more than one million asylum seekers arrived in the EU in 2015, the bloc has cracked down on immigration and provided aid to Turkey and Libya to shut down the main routes used by migrants.

UN data shows that fewer than 123,000 people made it to the bloc last year, and just 22,000 so far this year.