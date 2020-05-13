The EU is reportedly considering sanctions against Israel over its planned attempt to annex the occupied West Bank.

Officials have already expressed their unequivocal opposition to the plan repeatedly articulated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the past few years.

"Annexation is not in line with international law. If it goes ahead, the EU will act accordingly," Peter Stano, the EU’s foreign policy spokesperson said on Monday.

While there has been no official clarification of what measures the EU will take should Israel proceed with the annexation, Palestinian news agency WAFA and the Israeli outlet Israel Hayom, have both reported that sanctions are being considered.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, is said to be a key advocate of sanctions.

Foreign ministers from the bloc are set to discuss the EU’s next steps during a video conference scheduled for Friday.

Israel has illegally occupied Palestinian territories, such as East Jerusalem, West Bank, and the Gaza Strip since 1967 after defeating a coalition of Arab states during the Six Day War.

The Israeli victory was followed by an immediate programme of settlement building, with more than half a million Israelis now living in Palestinian territory in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

With the election of stalwart Israel supporter Donald Trump to the White House in November 2016, Israel’s prime minister has sought to formalise his country’s grip on the occupied territories.

In 2019, the US recognised Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which are occupied from Syria, despite UN resolutions to the contrary.

Such support may explain Netanyahu’s confidence that the US will back his plans to annex the West Bank.