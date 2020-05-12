Nearly a thousand health workers, mostly nurses, have contracted coronavirus in Africa, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, as the world marks International Nurses Day 2020.

"Stakeholders must ensure that nurses have the supplies and equipment they need to deliver care safely. Nurses are essential in keeping communities healthy! #NursesDay2020," the WHO African Region tweeted.

The day is observed on May 12 every year to mark the contributions of nurses to the society.

It also celebrates the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, a British social reformer and the founder of modern nursing.