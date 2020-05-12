Yemen's government forces will confront an "armed rebellion" by separatists in the south, the government said on Tuesday, adding that the group had refused to de-escalate the situation after declaring self-rule last month.

On April 25, the Southern Transitional Council (STC) declared self-rule in Aden and nearby areas, threatening to renew a conflict with the Saudi-backed government, its nominal ally in a coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi group.

Foreign Minister Mohammed al Hadhrami said the STC had refused calls from the government and the international community to reverse its declaration.

The army will do "everything necessary to preserve the state, its institutions, and the safety of its citizens against (the STC)", he added.

Hadhrami urged the group to implement the Riyadh pact, a power-sharing deal brokered by Saudi Arabia in November to defuse tension after the STC briefly took over Aden in August.

Both sides have accused each other of destabilising military actions in the south, in particular in the province of Abyan.

In a speech on Monday, STC leader Aidarous al Zubaidi called for southern forces to be "ready" urging people in the region to "defend their national gains".