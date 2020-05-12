WORLD
3 MIN READ
Yemen govt says separatists refuse to de-escalate situation in south
Foreign Minister Mohammed al Hadhrami said the Southern Transitional Council had refused calls from the government and the international community to reverse its declaration of self-rule.
Yemen govt says separatists refuse to de-escalate situation in south
In this file photo, a Yemeni government soldier holds a weapon as he stands by an emblem of the STC at the headquarters of the separatist Southern Transitional Council in Ataq, Yemen on August 27, 2019. / Reuters
May 12, 2020

Yemen's government forces will confront an "armed rebellion" by separatists in the south, the government said on Tuesday, adding that the group had refused to de-escalate the situation after declaring self-rule last month.

On April 25, the Southern Transitional Council (STC) declared self-rule in Aden and nearby areas, threatening to renew a conflict with the Saudi-backed government, its nominal ally in a coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi group.

Foreign Minister Mohammed al Hadhrami said the STC had refused calls from the government and the international community to reverse its declaration.

The army will do "everything necessary to preserve the state, its institutions, and the safety of its citizens against (the STC)", he added.

Hadhrami urged the group to implement the Riyadh pact, a power-sharing deal brokered by Saudi Arabia in November to defuse tension after the STC briefly took over Aden in August.

Both sides have accused each other of destabilising military actions in the south, in particular in the province of Abyan.

In a speech on Monday, STC leader Aidarous al Zubaidi called for southern forces to be "ready" urging people in the region to "defend their national gains".

Recommended

Aden is the interim seat of the government ousted in late 2014 from power in the capital, Sanaa, by the Iran-aligned Houthis.

It has reported most of the country's 58 coronavirus infections and the government said the political issues with the STC were hampering the virus fight, while the STC has accused the government of incompetence and corruption.

The five-year war has shattered Yemen's health system and pushed millions to the brink of famine.

The World Health Organization says Yemen is suffering full-blown transmission of the virus, among a population with some of the lowest levels of immunity to disease among nations.

The Saudi-led coalition has announced a unilateral truce, prompted by a UN plea to focus on the virus pandemic, but the Houthis have not accepted it and violence has continued.

The UN is trying to convene virtual talks on the truce, coordinated virus efforts and confidence-building steps to restart talks to end the war.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin