Not only is the American economy being hammered by the Covid-19 pandemic, but individual states are also wondering just when the situation will return to normal.

This debate is the result of warnings being issued by various health authorities who are stressing the fact that the risk will not completely disappear, and that there may very well be a resurgence of the pandemic this coming autumn or winter.

Both Democrats and Republicans have agreed to postpone fifteen state primaries until June at the very earliest. This postponement is giving rise to speculation that the November election may end up delayed. The pandemic has already led to the cancellation of several campaign rallies.

The only certainty is that neither President Trump nor the Democratic candidate Biden favours a postponement. Additionally, besides the presidential election, the November 3 voting will also include the election of all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, along with 33 of the 100 senatorial seats.

If the pandemic continues at its current rate, it is highly likely that the debate on whether it should be postponed will continue to heat up.

A law passed in 1845 specifies that the presidential election must be held every four years and will take place on the Tuesday following the first Monday in November. This year, that date falls on November 3.

Any change to this stipulation must be approved by a majority in both the House and the Senate. Currently, Republicans hold the majority in the Senate, while the Democrats hold a majority in the House. It is a mammoth task to get both parties to agree on any single issue.

Even if the date of the election is changed, the US Constitution stipulates that the term of the election is limited to four years for the president and cabinet. So, the date of the next election notwithstanding, having assumed the office on January 20, 2017, Donald Trump must vacate it no later than January 20, 2021.

What happens if the election is postponed?

If an election is not held before the presidential inauguration, the Presidential Succession Act will come into force. If the president is required to vacate his office, the vice president, in this case, Mike Pence, assumes the post until the next election.

However, because the post of Vice President Mike Pence will also be automatically terminated on January 20, 2021, he will not be legally able to succeed to the presidency.