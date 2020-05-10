Bandits riding motorbikes killed 20 villagers in a string of attacks in Niger's western region of Tillaberi, the governor said on Sunday.

An unknown number of "armed bandits" attacked three villages on Sunday evening, said governor Tidjani Ibrahim Katiella.

He said that the assailants "pillaged shops" and looted cereal as well as cattle before heading off towards the north.

One local source named the villages that were targeted as Gadabo, Zibane Koira-Zeno and Zibane-Tegui, all administered by Anzourou, a commune some 50 kilometres from Tillaberi city, the main town in western Niger and some 100 kilometres from the border with Mali.

Last January, Niger authorities restricted motorcycle traffic by day as well as night in a bid to crack down on militants operating in the region.

They also closed down a number of food markets they said were "supplying terrorists with fuel and cereals," according to the governor.

The government recently extended a state of emergency in the region which was first introduced in 2017.

According to official statistics, 174 soldiers have been killed in three attacks in the zone since last December at Chinegodar.