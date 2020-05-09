People in France and Spain, two of Europe's countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, were preparing Saturday for an easing of lockdown rules starting Monday, as governments struggled to balance a desperate need for economic revival against the grim prospect of new deaths.

In the US, the country with the world's highest death toll, President Donald Trump faced sharp new criticism with his predecessor Barack Obama saying on a leaked tape that Trump's handling of the crisis was an "absolute chaotic disaster".

The virus has claimed more than 79,000 lives in the United States, while the worldwide death toll has surged past 279,000, with over four million infections.

Lockdowns and economic disruption, meantime, have pushed millions into unemployment in a historic global downturn.

Yet amid the barrage of deaths, some European countries cited signs of progress they said justified taking slow steps back toward some version of normality.

France

French officials on Saturday said the day's death toll of 80 was the lowest since early April. Nursing home fatalities also fell sharply as France prepared to relax curbs on public movement imposed eight weeks ago.

The easing has brought mixed reactions.

"I've been scared to death" about the reopening, said Maya Flandin, a bookshop manager from Lyon. "It's a big responsibility to have to protect my staff and my customers."

French health officials warned that "the epidemic remains active and is evolving", and a state of emergency was extended to July 10.

Spain

In Spain, about half the population will be allowed out on Monday for limited socialization, and restaurants will be able to offer some outdoor service as the country begins a phased transition set to last through June.

Fears lingered, however, of a viral resurgence if restrictions are lifted too quickly, and authorities excluded Madrid and Barcelona, two COVID-19 hotspots, from the more relaxed first-phase rules.

"The virus has not gone away," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned.

Belgium

Belgium is easing some restrictions on Monday, and in some parts of Germany bars and restaurants reopened on Saturday with further easing set for Monday.

One district in Germany's western North Rhine-Westphalia state remained locked down, however, after an outbreak in a slaughterhouse.

Overall, the situation in Europe was still far from normal.

Britain