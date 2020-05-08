Rocket and shellfire on Libya's capital Tripoli killed at least 13 civilians and two policemen in the last two days, the country's UN-recognised government said on Friday.

The Government of National Accord (GNA) accused militants loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar of carrying out the attacks, which it said continued overnight Thursday.

Amin al Hashemi, spokesman for the GNA health ministry, said "indiscriminate" attacks with rockets and shells hit several parts of the capital. The projectiles also wounded some 50 civilians, he said.

"The attacks caused huge material damage, namely in Abu Slim and Tajoura" districts south and east of Tripoli respectively, he added.

Overnight Thursday to Friday rockets also fell on the Zawiyat al Dahmani neighbourhood, which is home to the GNA foreign ministry and the Italian and Turkish embassies. At least two policemen and one civilian were killed there, Hashemi said.

Militants loyal to Haftar have been battling to seize Tripoli from the GNA since April 2019.

The battle for the capital has left hundreds dead, including dozens of civilians, and more than 200,000 displaced.