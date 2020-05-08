French police have dismantled smuggling networks trying to take advantage of a rush to buy medical supplies including face masks to tackle the coronavirus epidemic, the interior minister said on Friday.

By the end of April, police had dismantled a number of such smuggling networks, stopped scams and attempted scams to the value of more than $32 million, and seized 438,000 masks, he said.

In addition, 5.7 million masks ostensibly ordered on the internet have been the subject of a scam or attempted scam, he said.

The government has been criticised by doctors and opposition politicians for being indecisive on whether to require masks to be worn in public, and buying too few of them.

"Masks have become a wanted item, and so something you steal or use to swindle people," Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told reporters.