WORLD
3 MIN READ
France seizes 438,000 face masks as it breaks up medical smuggling networks
5.7 million masks ostensibly ordered on the internet have been the subject of a scam or attempted scam, France's interior minister.
France seizes 438,000 face masks as it breaks up medical smuggling networks
France's President Emmanuel Macron wears a protective face mask with a blue-white-red coloured ribbon as he gestures while speaking with schoolchildren during a visit to the Pierre de Ronsard elementary school in Poissy, France on May 5, 2020. / Reuters
May 8, 2020

French police have dismantled smuggling networks trying to take advantage of a rush to buy medical supplies including face masks to tackle the coronavirus epidemic, the interior minister said on Friday.

By the end of April, police had dismantled a number of such smuggling networks, stopped scams and attempted scams to the value of more than $32 million, and seized 438,000 masks, he said.

In addition, 5.7 million masks ostensibly ordered on the internet have been the subject of a scam or attempted scam, he said.

The government has been criticised by doctors and opposition politicians for being indecisive on whether to require masks to be worn in public, and buying too few of them.

"Masks have become a wanted item, and so something you steal or use to swindle people," Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told reporters.

Recommended

"If this crisis has often shown the best of ourselves and enabled exceptional acts of solidarity, it has also been an opportunity, unfortunately, for some to try to take advantage of the situation, to exploit fear and the disease."

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Thursday advised the public to wear face masks and made them compulsory on public transport for anyone older than 11 once the  lockdown is eased on Monday.

Castaner said 10 million washable masks had been given to transport operators all over France, including 4.4 million in the Ile de France region around Paris, to be distributed to travellers free of charge from Monday.

He said over 200 million new masks would be made available every week, adding, "We have one aim: to make sure that every French person can get a mask."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin