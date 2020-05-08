WORLD
Militant groups in Syria upping attacks on civilians during pandemic – UN
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet highlighted that militant groups are using coronavirus pandemic "as an opportunity to regroup and inflict violence on the population."
A member of the Syrian civil defence, also known as the White Helmets, disinfects a destroyed neighbourhood during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Atareb town in the opposition and rebel-held western countryside of Syria's Aleppo province on May 7, 2020. / AFP
May 8, 2020

The UN on Friday accused the Daesh group and others in Syria of exploiting the Covid-19 pandemic to step up violence on civilians, describing the situation as a "ticking time-bomb".

United Nations rights chief Michelle Bachelet lamented a surge in violence in the country already ravaged by nearly a decade of conflict.

"We are receiving more reports every day of targeted killings and bombings from one end of the country to the other, with many such attacks taking place in populated areas," she said.

The rights chief highlighted that the surge in violence comes as the world is focused on halting the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has killed nearly 270,000 people worldwide.

"Various parties to the conflict in Syria... appear to view the global focus on the Covid-19 pandemic as an opportunity to regroup and inflict violence on the population," she said, voicing particular concern at an uptick in attacks claimed by Daesh.

"The deteriorating situation is a ticking time-bomb that must not be ignored."

The UN rights office said it had documented at least 35 civilian deaths in April due to attacks involving improvised explosive devices (IED), compared to seven a month earlier.

Since the start of March, it said there had been 33 IED attacks, including 26 in residential neighbourhoods, while seven other attacks hit markets.

'Give peace a chance'

"Syria has been wracked by violence for nearly a decade resulting in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people, and displacement of millions," Bachelet said, lamenting that "countless families have been traumatised, and numerous cities, towns, villages and individual homes have been destroyed."

"If the current patterns of violations and abuses continue to spread and escalate, there is a risk the country will enter another spiral of extreme and widespread violence committed with impunity by all parties to the conflict," she warned.

The Syrian conflict has killed more than 380,000 people since 2011 and has forced more than half of the country's pre-war population from their homes.

Bachelet backed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's call for a global ceasefire amid the pandemic and urged all sides in Syria's conflict to abide by the call.

"I urge all those continuing to fight, kill and displace the battered and beleaguered Syrian people to step back and give peace a chance."

