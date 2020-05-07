Turkish prosecutors on Thursday filed migrant-smuggling charges against the manager of a cargo company and pilots involved with helping former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn travel to Lebanon from Istanbul.

Ghosn had jumped bail in Japan in December last year to avoid facing trial on financial misconduct charges. His dramatic escape saw him fly from Tokyo to Istanbul and ultimately arrive in his native Lebanon.

The four pilots and the manager of the Istanbul-based MNG Holding were detained in January by authorities in Turkey. Prosecutors also charged the two hostesses on the plane with failure to report a crime.

Ghosn was smuggled out of Japan to his ancestral homeland late last year despite supposedly rigorous surveillance.