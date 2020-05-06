Lebanese must set aside their differences as the country has no time to lose in tackling its major financial crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab warned on Wednesday, saying a government recovery plan was not a sacred text and could be amended.

The government approved the plan last week, announcing that it would form the basis of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for aid.

Diab was speaking at a meeting of Lebanon's fractious sectarian leadership to review the plan, which maps out vast losses in the financial system.

President Michel Aoun said the IMF was a "mandatory path" for recovery.

The government proposals have encountered strong criticism from the commercial banking sector which, according to the plan, is set to sustain losses of some $83.2 billion.

"Time is very precious. The accumulated losses are very big. The situation is very painful, and the chance to rectify (the situation) will not last long," Diab told the meeting convened at the presidential palace.

He urged political parties, economic syndicates and the banks to set aside differences.

There was no place for score-settling, he said, adding that trading accusations would be "costly for all".

Diab's government was appointed in January with backing from the powerful, Iran-backed Shia group Hezbollah and its allies including the Christian Maronite head of state, President Michel Aoun.