A chemical gas leaked from an industrial plant in southern India early on Thursday, leaving people struggling to breathe and collapsing in the streets as they tried to flee.

At least 11 people died and about 1,000 suffered breathing difficulties and other problems.

The synthetic chemical styrene leaked from the LG Polymers plant in a city on India's eastern coast while workers were preparing to restart the facility after a coronavirus lockdown was eased, state official Vinay Chand said.

A fire that broke out before the gas leak was extinguished and police said the gas leak was later halted and the air had cleared.

Chand said some people collapsed on the road and were rushed to a hospital. About 1,000 people in an area of 3 kilometres (1.8 miles) complained of breathing difficulties and a burning sensation in their eyes, he said.

About 100 people were hospitalised and are in non-life-threatening condition, Police Commissioner RK Meena said.

SN Pradhan, chief of the National Disaster Response Force, said 11 people had died.

The dead included an 8-year-old girl.

Meena said one person died after falling into a well while running away and another person died after jumping from the second story of his house to escape.

The others died in a hospital.

State Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said rescuers broke open the doors of village homes which were locked from the inside and found some people who had collapsed and transported them to a hospital.

Plastic manufacturer

South Korean company LG Chem Ltd. operates the plant in Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh state. It says it is South Korea’s largest chemical company and is part of the LG Corp. conglomerate.