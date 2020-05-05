Disease outbreaks and plagues were a common aspect of most societies as recently as a hundred years ago.

Advances in modern medicine and disease management have made instances of the most deadly diseases rare, but in our response to the Covid-19 crisis for which there is no known cure or vaccine, many of our tactics can find their antecedents in history.

In the days of our ancestors, epidemics of diseases like cholera or smallpox, were common and often wreaked a devastating toll on people.

The Ottoman empire, the predecessor state of the Turkish Republic, was no exception and dealt with its share of devastating outbreaks.

A 1911 outbreak of cholera had its roots in Russia but soon infected thousands of Ottoman citizens. No exact figures are given for the total death toll, but a May 1911 outbreak infected 18,876 with cholera, of which 12,143 would die.

The disease would eventually be brought somewhat under control before the start of World War I due to advances in sanitation methods and with thanks to a vaccine developed by German scientist, Wilhelm Kolle.

Global death tolls for the outbreak, which lasted between 1899 and 1923, lie at around 800,000, with 500,000 in India alone.

Earlier outbreaks, however, before developments in urban hygiene and vaccines, relied on methods that we are now used to due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ottoman archives reveal how the state then took similarly strict measures to the ones we are witnessing today. Notable similarities include the banning of travel between cities and the suspension of religious pilgrimages.

Quarantine and social distancing

Documents show that cholera epidemics starting in 1847 and 1892 caused panic among the population of a number of major Ottoman cities.