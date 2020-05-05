Pakistan has raised concerns with the United Arab Emirates that many citizens were returning home from the Gulf Arab state infected with Covid-19 and that crowded living conditions for workers in the UAE may be helping spread the virus, officials said on Tuesday.

"Both (governments) are working together to find (an) optimal solution to this shared concern," ministry spokeswoman Aisha Farooqi told Reuters in a WhatsApp message.

A UAE foreign ministry official later said the government “completely rejects this version of events”.

"Everyone on UAE repatriation flights has been tested before departure, and those found to be infected were not allowed to travel," Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs Khalid al Mazrouei told Reuters.

The official did not address Islamabad's concerns about living conditions.

Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to Pakistan's Prime Minister on National Security, said the number of people returning from the UAE and testing positive was "higher than we were hoping".

On most flights, around 12% were testing positive but on a couple of flights that number rose to between 40% and 50%.

"The hypothesis is that a lot of the labourers live in crowded dormitories and in those, essentially, it's easier to infect each other," he told Reuters.

The UAE is home to around 1.5 million Pakistanis, many of whom are low-wage workers living in crowded housing and are now out of work and stranded due to the coronavirus crisis.

Repatriation flights began last month after tens of thousands of Pakistanis in the UAE asked their government to be flown home.

The UAE had also warned it could review labour ties with countries refusing to take back its nationals.