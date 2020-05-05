As Turkey eases the measures it introduced in response to the novel coronavirus, all major automotive factories in the country will restart operations by May 11, the country's industry and technology minister said on Tuesday.

"A large chunk of automotive factories have already restarted production," Mustafa Varank told an Ankara Chamber of Commerce online meeting.

He also said some textile firms are back in operation, and with the normalisation of malls and export channels, this sector will recover fast.

After resuming operations, factories should plan practices to guarantee the health of their personnel, he said.

"Every detail is very important from the sitting order in the services to the shifts in the factory," he added.

After the worldwide spread of coronavirus from China, many factories had to halt production due to measures to stem the virus’ spread, such as lockdowns.

In Turkey, factories were not closed completely, even during curfew periods when the government allowed some companies to continue working as they could have faced huge losses in the event of closure, he underlined.

Some 16,900 firms continued their operations during this period, he added.

Noting that China also faced manufacturing problems, Varank said Turkey had the potential to become a supply centre for global companies.