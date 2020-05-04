New Zealand on Monday recorded no new cases of the coronavirus for the first time since March 16 and less than a week after the Pacific nation ended a strict lockdown that appears to have contained the outbreak.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a news conference the result was cause for celebration, noting the death toll remained at 20 with no additional virus-related fatalities.

"It is symbolic of the effort everyone has put in," Bloomfield told reporters.

"This is the first day that we had no new cases and we want to keep it that way."

Last Tuesday New Zealand ended a strict lockdown which shut offices, schools, malls, restaurants, playgrounds and all other public areas for over a month.

However, several social restrictions remain in place with millions of New Zealanders still working and studying from home, although some economic activity was allowed to resume.

Bloomfield cautioned that people must continue social distancing measures to ensure Covid-19 does not return.

"Clearly these are encouraging figures today, but it is just one moment in time," Bloomfield said.