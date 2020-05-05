Venezuelan security forces arrested eight people, including two alleged US citizens, following a beach invasion aimed at capturing socialist President Nicolas Maduro, according to information released Monday by authorities, as more than 25,000 troops mobilised to hunt for other rebels operating in the country.

Powerful socialist party leader Diosdado Cabello posted on his Twitter account a video of a Venezuelan identified as Josnars Adolfo Baduel, who was also detained, saying two US citizens were among those nabbed. Baduel is shown responding to a security official who asks him about two Americans captured.

Venezuelan state television broadcast the video but didn't identify the Americans. But Florida-based ex-Green Beret Jordan Goudreau said he was working with the two men in a mission launched early Sunday to “liberate” Venezuela. Goudreau has claimed responsibility for Sunday's operation, which Venezuelan authorities say left eight people dead at a beach near the port city of La Guaira.

He identified two former US veterans taken into Venezuelan custody as Luke Denman and Aaron Berry. The two served in Iraq and Afghanistan with him in the US military, Goudreau said.

The Associated Press could not independently verify that the Americans had been captured.

Goudreau said the men were part of an alleged mission called “Operation Gideon” launched before dawn on Sunday that entailed landing boats on the beach.

Venezuela has been in a deepening political and economic crisis under Maduro’s rule.

Crumbling public services such as running water, electricity and medical care have driven nearly 5 million to migrate.

But Maduro still controls all levers of power despite a US-led campaign to oust him. It recently indicted Maduro as a drug trafficker and offered a $15 million reward for his arrest.

Venezuela and the United States broke diplomatic ties last year amid heightened tensions, so there is no US embassy in Caracas.

“I’ve tried to engage everybody I know at every level,” Goudreau said of the attempt to help his detained colleagues. “Nobody’s returning my calls, It’s a nightmare.”

Goudreau has said he signed a contract with the US-backed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to overthrow Maduro, which Guaido has denied. The opposition leader said he had nothing to do with Sunday's raid.

Goudreau says the opposition politician never fulfilled the contract, but the former Green Beret pushed ahead with an underfunded operation with just 60 fighters, including the two US veterans.

He said he last communicated with Denman and Berry when they were adrift in a boat “hugging” the Caribbean coast of Venezuela. They were still in their boat following an initial confrontation with the Venezuelan Navy early Sunday, he said.

“They were running dangerously low on fuel,” Goudreau said. “If they had gone onto landfall, they would have gone to a safe house.”