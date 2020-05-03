WORLD
Madagascar shipping more anti-Covid19 potion to west Africa

In this photo taken Friday, April 24, 2020 residents are given bottles of a herbal mixture which is said to prevent and cure Covid-19 in Antanarivo, Madagascar. / AP
May 3, 2020

Madagascar on Saturday delivered to Guinea-Bissau a shipment of a potion that President Andry Rajoelina has touted as an elixir against the novel coronavirus and hopes to distribute across West Africa and beyond.

Baptised Covid-Organics, is a drink made with the artemisia plant and other indigenous herbs among other ingredients.

This, despite there being no proof of it actually working.

Guinea-Bissau's self-proclaimed President Umaro Sissoco Embalo was at the airport to oversee reception of the cargo donated by Madagascar, AFP correspondents said.

After Equatorial Guinea on Thursday, Guinea-Bissau is the second country to take delivery of the potion that Madagascar claims cures Covid-19 patients within 10 days.

The World Health Organization along with doctors in Madagascar are speaking out against calling the potion a cure.

WHO says there are no published scientific studies on the after effects of the potion.

Embalo's chief of staff Califa Soares Cassama told reporters that part of Saturday's shipment was to be passed along to the other 14 members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Rajoelina had on Friday thanked Embalo for taking charge of the distribution in West Africa.

There was no indication of how Guinea-Bissau, poor even by African standards and chronically unstable politically, would handle the required logistics.

The country of 1.8 million has reported 200 coronavirus cases, including Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam and four other cabinet members, and one virus death.

Embalo has said that he will test the potion from Madagascar on leading government members, including the premier.

Equatorial Guinea meanwhile announced that it will distribute the potion to infected people in hospitals during two weeks and, in its preventative version, to everybody else.

Back in Madagascar, unarmed soldiers have been going door to door in the capital Antananarivo handing out Covid-Organics.

When launching the distribution last month, Rajoelina said two people had already been cured thanks to the potion, and added: "We can change the history of the entire world."

There is currently no scientifically proven cure for coronavirus, which has killed more than 244,000 people worldwide.

