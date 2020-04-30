Turkey calls on the United Arab Emirates to abandon its hostile attitude and know its place towards Ankara, Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The statement by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is an attempt to hide the hypocritical politics of a country that gives all kinds of support to coup plotters," ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said.

The statement also added that Abu Dhabi's remarks over Ankara's intervention in Arab politics are groundless as Turkey will continue to support countries within legitimacy and political solution.

Turkey backs the Government of National Accord (GNA), Libya's internationally recognised government, and has signed a military cooperation agreement to help it repel warlord Khalifa Haftar's offensive backed by UAE, Egypt, Russia.

"For years, the UAE has provided arms, military equipment, and mercenary support to coup plotters in Libya," Aksoy said.