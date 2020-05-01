TÜRKİYE
Turkey rescues asylum seekers jeopardised by Greece
Asylum seekers — 25 Afghans, 22 Congolese, and one Iranian — were rescued in the Aegean Sea after their boat was turned away from the Greek side.
A group of asylum seekers, who were attempting to cross to Greece’s Lesvos island, are rescued by coast guards when their boat's engine broke down after leaving from coast at Ayvacik district of Canakkale, Turkey on March 1, 2020. / AA
May 1, 2020

A Turkish coast guard team has rescued a boat carrying 48 asylum seekers in the Aegean Sea which was turned away from the Greek side, officials said on Friday.

The Greek coast guard confiscated the fuel and broke the engine before pushing it to Turkish waters, officials of Turkey's Interior Ministry told Anadolu Agency.

The asylum seekers were rescued off the coast of Turkey's northwestern Canakkale province on April 29.

The Turkish coast guard also shot videos of the Greek side pushing the asylum seekers away instead of rescuing them.

The asylum-seekers include 25 Afghans, 22 Congolese, and one Iranian.

Turkey has been one of the main routes for asylum seekers wanting to reach Europe, especially since Syria’s civil war started in 2011.

The country hosts some 3.7 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world.

