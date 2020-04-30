Turkey’s planned deployment of Russian S-400 missile defences has been delayed by the coronavirus outbreak but will ultimately go ahead, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Thursday, despite Washington’s warnings that Ankara risks US sanctions.

“There has been a delay because of the coronavirus but it will move forward as it was planned,” Ibrahim Kalin told an online meeting hosted by the Atlantic Council, adding that Erdogan had told US. President Donald Trump several times that he was also interested in purchasing US Patriot missiles.

President Erdogan previously had said the S-400s would be activated in April but the coronavirus pandemic has focused Turkish efforts on combating the outbreak.

Making the S-400s operational exposes Turkey to US sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) legislation designed to punish countries that buy defence equipment from Russia.

That prospect has been conveyed to Ankara multiple times, David Satterfield, US Ambassador to Turkey also told the online panel.

“We made our position quite explicit to President Erdogan, to all the senior leadership of Turkey, and that is the operation of the S-400 system...exposes Turkey to the very significant possibility of Congressional sanctions, both those that invoke the CAATSA legislation, and additional freestanding legislative sanctions.”

“We do not have in our possession the assurances from the government of Turkey that would allow us to mitigate those concerns,” he added.