Forces of Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) took control of two fronts early on Friday in the south of the capital Tripoli.

"Our forces made progress on the Mashru and Hallatat fronts and took a large area under control," Mustafa al Majai, spokesman for the GNA’s Burkan Al Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) operation, told Anadolu Agency, adding the areas had been out of their control for three months.

He said they have also taken the Hamza camp in the south of Tripoli.

The GNA accuses several regional and European countries of providing military support to militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar, who contests the GNA's legitimacy and authority in the oil-rich country.