On Tuesday, a bomb-rigged fuel tanker exploded in the centre of Afrin, northwestern Syria, close to Turkey's border.

The EU condemned the terrorist attacks carried out by YPG/PKK members in Afrin on Tuesday, saying in a statement: "Such intolerable acts of terrorism can never be justified. Those responsible must be held accountable.”

However, despite calling the incident a terrorist attack, in which at least 40 civilians were killed, including more than 10 children, and 50 others injured, the EU never mentioned the YPG/PKK.

The EU's condemnation wasn't fair in the eyes of Turkey. Fahrettin Altun, Turkey's presidential communications director, criticised the EU for being soft on terrorism and not taking a reasonable stand against the PKK and its affiliates that are engaging in the acts of terrorism, particularly targeting Turkey.

Altun lashed out at the EU for not identifying the terror groups responsible for the Afrin attack in its official statement of condemnation.

"Despite all our warnings so far, those who supported and armed the YPG/PKK and tried to give it legitimacy and allowed the terrorist organisation to operate in their countries are among those primarily responsible for the massacre in Afrin," he said, adding that those who shy away from naming the perpetrators of such attacks harm the global fight against terrorism.

"A ceasefire call is never made to terrorist organisations. Terrorism is condemned and terrorism is fought," Altun said.

EU’s problematic stance against PKK/YPG terrorists