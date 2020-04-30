Hundreds of millions of the world’s most vulnerable workers will be hit by the aftermath of the coronavirus lockdown, says the UN labour agency.

Half of the world’s working population, or 1.6 billion people, are at risk of losing their income as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Labor Organization (ILO) has warned.

The economic fallout will result in “livelihoods destroyed” with the most vulnerable bearing the brunt.

Out of a total workforce of 3.3 billion people globally, two billion people work in the informal economy where positions are not secure.

“The first month of the crisis is estimated to have resulted in a drop of 60 per cent in the income of informal workers globally,” the ILO said.

For the hardest-hit regions, this translates into an 81 percent drop in the income of informal workers in Africa and the Americas, 21.6 percent in Asia and the Pacific, and 70 per cent in Europe and Central Asia.

“Without alternative income sources, these workers and their families will have no means to survive,” the ILO went on to say.

The organisation said that informal workers were more likely to work in high-risk sectors such as retail, tourism, and food, all of which have been strongly impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

“For millions of workers, no income means no food, no security and no future. Millions of businesses around the world are barely breathing. They have no savings or access to credit. These are the real faces of the world of work. If we don’t help them now, these enterprises will simply perish,” ILO Director-General Guy Ryder said.

The ILO warned that working hours are set to drop by 10.5 percent as companies wind down production or furlough staff.

Nevertheless, there are signs that global lockdown measures initially implemented to contain the spread of the coronavirus could be easing.