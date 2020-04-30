Indian artillery fire in the disputed Kashmir region hit Pakistani army posts and villages killing a soldier, a woman and a 16-year-old girl, Pakistani military and government officials said on Thursday.

In a statement, the military said Indian troops for initiating an "unprovoked cease-fire violation" in the villages of Kailer and Rakhchikri along the de facto border Line of Control (or LoC) on Wednesday night.

It said Pakistani troops responded and there were reports of heavy losses to Indian troops.

The military said a 10-year-old boy and a woman were also wounded because of the Indian firing.

Indian army spokesman Devender Anand said Pakistani troops attacked Indian positions with small arms and mortar shells in at least four places on Wednesday evening.

He called the firing an "unprovoked" violation of a 2003 ceasefire accord between the two countries.

Pakistani and Indian troops often trade accusations of violating the ceasefire in Kashmir, which is divided between them and claimed by both in its entirety.

Pakistani district administration official Mohammad Yousaf said Indian artillery fire hit Pakistani posts and two villages as residents were breaking their dawn-to-dusk fast as part of the holy month of Ramadan.

At least three homes located near the LoC were damaged, he said.

India accused of targeting civilians