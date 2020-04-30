Police were called to a Brooklyn neighbourhood on Wednesday after a funeral home overwhelmed by the coronavirus resorted to storing dozens of bodies on ice in rented trucks, and a passerby complained about the smell, officials said.

Investigators who responded to a 911 call found that the home had rented four trucks to hold about 50 corpses, according to a law enforcement official.

No criminal charges were brought and the official, who was not authorised to speak publicly about the investigation, spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Struggling funeral homes

The Andrew T Cleckley Funeral Home was cited for failing to control the odours. The home was able to obtain a larger, refrigerated truck later in the day, the official said.

Workers suited up in protective gear could be seen in the afternoon transferring bodies into the refrigerated truck.

A person who answered the phone at the funeral home hung up without speaking. Subsequent calls went to voicemail, which was full.

New York City funeral homes have struggled as at least 18,000 people have died in the city since late March.