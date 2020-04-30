As the coronavirus pandemic rips across the world, tensions between the US and China are mounting as both sides indulge in the blame game.

As the two countries exchange accusations on who is responsible for the catastrophe, one question comes to mind: who will come out on top when the dust settles?

Some see the situation as an opportunity for China to increase its global influence by coming to the aid of countries suffering from the pandemic while others think it is exploiting the situation which will backfire and will trigger animosity towards Beijing.

Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Matthew Bryza, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, spoke to TRT World over the policies of the rival countries.

Bryza said China is the first country to recover from Covid-19 which has given it a leg up in kick starting its economy again - and has also allowed it to become the main supplier of personal protective equipment globally.

“So China has a great opportunity to emerge looking like the new global leader, the country that everybody needs,” he said.

“However, China is widely criticised for having not moved quickly enough to stop the new coronavirus and to alert the world to the sickness circulating in Wuhan.”

It’s not just the US that has been on an offensive against China.

Australia says Beijing’s irresponsibility needs to be investigated. Chinese state media responded to the statement by saying Australia was like “gum stuck to China's shoe”.

Moreover, China’s Ambassador to Australia, Jingye Cheng, warned that any Australian enquiry will result in a boycott of its goods.

“Maybe the ordinary people will say ‘Why should we drink Australian wine? Eat Australian beef?’,” Cheng told Australian media.

On the other hand, according to four sources and diplomatic correspondence reviewed by Reuters, China tried to block a European Union report alleging that Beijing was spreading disinformation about the coronavirus outbreak.

Bryza believes there is not very much anger against China and doesn’t think many people in the world really blame China for the pandemic.

“I think there are extreme people particularly on the far political right in the United States and in Europe who do play up China,” he said. “I think that's because they're probably prone to conspiracy theories, they already didn't like China and were maybe in some cases strong supporters of President Trump who's decided to confront China on China's truly unfair trade practices.”

He added: “China is not a good International actor when it comes to trade, or not a fair actor.”

On the first page of the internal report shared with EU governments on April 20, the EU’s foreign policy arm stated: “China has continued to run a global disinformation campaign to deflect blame for the outbreak of the pandemic and improve its international image. Both overt and covert tactics have been observed.”

The EU’s competition chief Margrethe Vestager urged governments to buy strategic firms’ stakes to prevent China from taking advantage of the economic crisis born out of the pandemic.

On the other hand, some view the pandemic as a geopolitical turning-point away from America.

Well-funded Chinese state-run media organisations show that Beijing countered the spreading of the virus thanks to its strong one-party rule.

After China’s on-the-ground assistance to help Serbia in the battle against the pandemic, a billboard thanking Chinese President Xi Jinping appeared in the streets of Belgrade.

In addition to Serbia, Beijing has sent medical teams to Cambodia, Iran, Iraq, Laos, Pakistan, Venezuela and Italy, the only G7 nation to join the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and which has been devastated by the coronavirus.

China has sent nearly 110,000 masks and 800 protective suits, worth less than $50,000, to Spain. However Chinese state media called it “a new turning point” for relations between the two countries.

Bryza underlined that Chinese companies are playing a very important role in selling personal protective equipment around the world and he thinks that's significant.

“Actually, the Chinese government has been careful now to make sure that there's a minimal amount of fraud and a maximal amount of the right equipment with the proper quality standards being manufactured, but there is still a lot of fraud in the equipment that's manufactured in China,” claimed Bryza.