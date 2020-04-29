Forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar carried out a rocket attack early Wednesday on a field hospital in Libya's capital, damaging building and ambulances.

The militias attacked the hospital, located on the airport road in southern Tripoli, with at least six rockets, according to a statement by the press centre of the Government of National Accord-led (GNA) Operation Volcano of Rage.

The attack inflicted enormous damage on the hospital and ambulances.

The statement added that the militias have continuously targeted hospitals and health staff.

In a video message on Monday, Haftar unilaterally declared himself the ruler of Libya.

Pointing to street demonstrations in areas under his control, he claimed he had "accepted the mandate of the Libyan people" to govern the country.

He said the Skhirat agreement signed in 2015 by the warring sides in Libya under the auspices of the UN is "a thing of the past."

Libya's UN-recognised government accused warlord Haftar of attempting yet another coup after he claimed to have a "mandate" from the people to govern the country.