In his latest move, Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar has unilaterally scrapped a UN-sponsored 2015 agreement to bring to an end the conflict in Libya and declared himself ruler of the oil-rich North African country.

The move announced in a video message on Tuesday comes as Haftar’s militants suffer setback after setback in their attempts to capture the capital, Tripoli.

Libyan troops under the jurisdiction of the legitimate and UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) have captured several key cities surrounding the capital, effectively halting the campaign Haftar launched in April 2019 to capture the city.

Faced with these military defeats and the threat of further losses, Haftar has pleaded for support from previously allied tribes but the response has not been receptive, with some, such as those in Zintan, outright rejecting any further help.

A 2015 deal signed in the Moroccan city of Skhirat, between the UN-recognised Tripoli government and a rival one based in the eastern city of Tobruk agreed upon the establishment of a ‘Government of National Accord’, which Haftar rejected, instead insisting upon continued armed conflict until he attained absolute power.

Though nominally under the jurisdiction of the eastern-based legislature, Haftar proceeded with his own agenda regardless, immediately imperilling the treaty and endangering the lives of tens of thousands of Libyans, who have lived under war and instability since the fall and death of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

‘Desperate act’

His move to therefore reject the authority of his eastern-based allies, reveals Haftar’s desperation and makes clear his intentions to disregard any pretence of respect for civilian authority, instead preferring to rule as an autocrat.

"Haftar has once more exposed his authoritarian intentions to the world," GNA advisor, Mohammed Ali Abdallah, said responding to the warlord’s announcement, adding: “His statement tonight is the final, desperate act of a defeated man."

In declaring himself ruler, Haftar not only isolates any allies he may have had remaining who are loyal to the Tobruk faction, but also appears to have taken potential international allies off guard.

“Haftar’s announcement that his organization is now formally taking over power makes no sense, especially as his forces are on the defensive,” said Libya analyst Wolfram Lacher on Twitter.

“He gains little, and he loses the facade of civil institutions he used since 2014. He risks pushing some allies into his enemies’ arms,” he added.

On the international front, the warlord’s announcements have caught both major powers and Haftar’s allies by surprise.

"Any attempt to push forward a unilateral solution, even more by force, will never provide a sustainable solution for the country. Such attempts can't be accepted," said the EU’s spokesman for Foreign Affairs, Peter Stano.

The US embassy in Tripoli said it regretted the “unilateral decision”, while Haftar’s allies in Moscow said they did not agree with the move.

UAE and Egyptian support

Haftar made little attempt to disguise the inspiration for his latest coup, as is evident in the language he chose to use.