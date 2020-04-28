A Turkish military plane carrying medical supplies landed in the US on Tuesday to support the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic as it reported over one million confirmed cases.

The A400M military cargo plane touched down at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland outside Washington, DC.

The shipment includes 500,000 surgical masks, 40,000 overalls, 2,000 litres of disinfectant, 1,500 goggles, 400 N-95 masks and 500 face shields, according to the Turkish presidency.

Prepared under the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the medical aid carried a message for the people of the US:

"After hopelessness, there is so much hope, and after darkness, there is the much brighter sun,” quoting the words of 13th century scholar Jalaluddin Rumi.

Turkey has helped over 55 countries during the pandemic, including Italy, Spain and the UK.