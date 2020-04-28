Turkish efforts to help resolve the dire humanitarian situation in northern Syria have taken a big leap forward with the completion of 2,816 housing units.

The homes are the first of 15,000 for displaced Syrians currently living in dire conditions in northern Syria after being forced to flee Assad regime bombardment.

Under the slogan “be a ceiling for the oppressed”, the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Agency has plans to provide shelter to 10,000 displaced Syrians in the Idlib and Aleppo governorates.

Their efforts are complemented by the Turkish Red Crescent, which is sending humanitarian aid trucks to Idlib.

The region was the scene of an Assad regime offensive to capture territory from the Syrian opposition, which resulted in tens of thousands fleeing.

Turkish forces put a halt to that campaign with the use of military drones with an eventual ceasefire brokered between Moscow and Ankara placing a halt to the fighting.