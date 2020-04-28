The coronavirus pandemic has provided an opportunity for the Saudi crown prince to come to the aid of hard-hit companies as he seeks to repair his damaged international image.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is on a buying spree as the fallout from the pandemic reverberates globally.

On Monday the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the kingdom’s primary investment arm, bought a 5.7 percent stake in Live Nation, the world’s largest concert and events promoter to the tune of more than half a billion dollars.

The global events industry will likely see revenues decimated this year with little sign of when it will be safe to open again for large gatherings.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Live Nation’s management was not involved in the deal, suggesting that even during a time of crisis the Saudi brand under the presumptive leadership of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman (MBS) remains troubled.

The murder and dismemberment of Washington Post contributor, Jamal Khashoggi, in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, at the behest of MBS, have resulted in boycotts and companies distancing themselves the Crown Prince.

In a humiliating blow to MBS’ kingdom, last year one of Hollywood’s biggest talent agencies returned a $400 million investment in protest at the murder of Khashoggi.