Hundreds of protesters demonstrated in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli late Monday over a deteriorating economy, triggering clashes with security forces despite a coronavirus lockdown, an AFP correspondent said.

Men, women and children had marched through the streets, chanting "revolution, revolution".

They tried to reach the house of a parliamentarian but were pushed back by the army, sparking clashes, the correspondent said.

Some protesters threw stones, and the army shot into the air to try to disperse the crowd in the area of Al Nour Square.

The National News Agency said the facade of a bank was smashed.

The army said fire had been set to several bank branches, and a molotov cocktail tossed at a military vehicle.

In a statement after midnight, it called on "peaceful protesters" to evacuate the streets.

The Red Cross said it had transported three people to hospital, and treated others at the scene.

Lebanon is facing its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, now compounded by a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.