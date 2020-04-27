Norway, which says it has the novel coronavirus epidemic under control, reopened primary schools to the youngest students on Monday, in another step toward a gradual normalisation, though some parents expressed concern.

One week after nursery schools, pupils aged six to 10 started returning to their school desks after six weeks of remote learning from home in the Nordic country.

Classes were however reduced to a maximum of 15 students.

Norway has progressively begun lifting restrictions imposed on March 12 to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Hair salons and dermatologists were also authorised to resume business.

Many measures remain in place, such as bans on sporting and cultural events, as well as social distancing and hygiene recommendations.