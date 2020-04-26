An air ambulance flew back Turkish expat Emrullah Gulusken to capital Ankara from the Swedish city of Malmo after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 but denied treatment there.

His four children also accompanied the 47-year old father. Gulusken was immediately taken to a hospital in Ankara for treatment.

Daughters of the Turkish citizen thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Health Minister Fahrettin Koca for their initiative.

"We have heard your voice, our plane is on its way, we are coming to Sweden," Koca had earlier tweeted, ordering to bring Gulusken and his children back.

"I knew my country would support us no matter what. They stood with us in this difficult time and did everything they can. I thank Minister Koca. May Allah protect our country," the patient's daughter Leyla tweeted back.

Turkey's communications director Fahrettin Altun also shared the development on Twitter.