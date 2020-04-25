Thousands of Israelis demonstrated on Saturday to protest a deal struck earlier this week between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and parliament speaker Benny Gantz to form a unity government.

The protesters rallied in the coastal city of Tel Aviv to denounce Monday's deal as manoeuvering by Netanyahu, who is facing trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Israeli media reported that 2,000 demonstrators took part in the protest.

They wore face masks and observed social distancing rules in force to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The protesters, many dressed in black and waving black flags, chanted against "corruption" and for "safeguarding democracy", which they claimed Netanyahu was threatening.

They held up signs that read: "The people against the government" and waved Israeli flags.