TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan sends letter to Armenian patriarch, offers condolences
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commemorates Ottoman Armenians who lost their lives in harsh conditions of World War I, in a letter to patriarch Sahak Mashalian.
Erdogan sends letter to Armenian patriarch, offers condolences
President Erdogan says Turkey would never allow anybody in the country to be "treated differently because of their belief and identity." / AA
April 24, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday sent a letter to the head of Turkey's Armenian patriarchate, assuring equal treatment regardless of belief and identity in the country.

In a letter to patriarch Sahak Mashalian, Recep Tayyip Erdogan commemorated Ottoman Armenians who died during World War I, conveying his condolences to their descendants.

"On this occasion, I wish God's mercy to all Ottoman citizens who lost their lives in this painful period," Erdogan said, adding that Turkey would never allow anybody in the country to be "treated differently because of their belief and identity."

Recommended

Underlining that Turkey sought to establish a future of "unity, prosperity, and peace," Erdogan said that the solidarity in Turkey was strengthening during "these difficult days" amid the novel coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

"With these thoughts, I once again commemorate the Ottoman Armenians that we lost in World War I with respect and mercy," he concluded.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam