The coronavirus has put an end to socialising for a massive proportion of the planet’s population, as even countries with the most lax lockdown rules shut down cafes, restaurants, and other places where people gather.

For many that means spending their entire day either at home alone or with closely related family members.

The need to socialise is hardwired into the human psyche, with many studies linking loneliness to mental illnesses, such as depression, and higher rates of premature death, including suicide.

Psychologists describe human beings as social animals, who rely on each other for feelings of self-worth and support in times of emotional stress.

Therefore, the longer lockdowns continue, the longer humans are deprived of a core need for their mental wellbeing.

Fortunately, unlike victims of pandemics centuries or even decades ago, humans have some form of relief by way of the online world.

Social media sites like Twitter, are reporting a jump in active users of around 20 percent despite lower advertising revenues.

The internet while lacking the intimacy of meeting a friend in a cafe, for example, can connect people separated by any distance.

Apps for socialising

Apple’s Facetime video calling app has changed the way patients in hospitals interact with family members. Due to social distancing requirements, even gravely ill people cannot have anyone besides medical staff at their bedsides. Video calling apps, therefore give patients a way of staying in touch with loved ones.