Global economic recovery in 2020 is hampered by the rapid spread of the coronavirus. According to Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of International Monetary Fund (IMF), the pandemic has created a new recession phase predicted to be worse than the 2008 financial crisis.

Especially for China and Indonesia, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) projects that Chinese economic growth in 2020 is below 5 percent, the lowest in 30 years and Bank Indonesia (BI) also lowered its optimistic forecasts for Indonesia’s economic growth in this year from 5 -5.4 percent to 4.2 - 4.6 percent.

The main cause is the decline in manufacturing process and low trade activities.

This will certainly disrupt the global supply chain which causes delays in the distribution of goods in the international trade triggering supply shock. It is a condition where the lack of supply of raw materials, auxiliary materials, and capital goods causes production costs to surge.

China is one of the world's largest production centers and strategic trading partner not only for Indonesia but also many countries. Thus, trade is the key to the economic recovery of China and Indonesia after the Covid-19 pandemic.

This, however, would not be easy given that their status at the WTO has been changed.

China and Indonesia’s “developed countries” status at the WTO

At the end of his presidential term, Donald Trump continued to issue populist policies on trade. The US implements free, fair and reciprocal trade relations through restrictive policies to reduce its trade balance deficit. The report from the Economic Policy institute shows that its trade deficit particularly with China since 2001 resulted in the US losing nearly 4 million jobs.

In 2019, the US succeeded in narrowing its overall trade deficit for the first time since 2013, including with China. The trade deficit declined 1.7 percent to $616.8 billion in 2019, the first time in six years that it was equivalent to 2.9 percent of GDP, down from 3 percent in 2018. The trade deficit with China also fell 17.6 percent to $345.6 billion in 2019 by placing higher tariffs for Chinese products.

To improve the trade balance and increase domestic manufacturing growth, the US required more aggressive policies. The Coalition for a Prosperous America (CPA) shows that China accounted for half the US trade deficit, and developing countries contributed a quarter of the deficit. Thus, the US conducted a review of several developing countries such as China, Indonesia, Brazil, South Africa, and India and uplifted their status to “developed” in February 2020.

This strategy was more subtle than simply trying to defeat China. The US is still using a non-tariff measurement strategy through Countervailing Duties (CVD) - additional duties on imported products to prevent dumping practices. This condition is different from the US-China trade wars where the US directly raised import tariffs on Chinese goods.

In determining the criteria of developed and developing countries, the US Trade Representative (USTR) has developed a new method, and it does not refer to the per capita Gross National Income (GNI) parameters that are commonly used by the World Bank.

According to the World Bank, the GNI per capita of Indonesia and China is $3,800 and $9,400 respectively which means that both countries are categorised as middle-income countries or developing countries. To be a high-income country or developed country, the GNI per capita must be above US $12,000.